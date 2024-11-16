Published 10:31 IST, November 16th 2024
AirAsia to Begin Flight Operations from Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur from Saturday
AirAsia will operate an international flight from Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Saturday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AirAsia to Begin Flight Operations from Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur | Image: AirAsia
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
10:31 IST, November 16th 2024