  • AirAsia to Begin Flight Operations from Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur from Saturday

Published 10:31 IST, November 16th 2024

AirAsia to Begin Flight Operations from Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur from Saturday

AirAsia will operate an international flight from Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AirAsia
AirAsia to Begin Flight Operations from Port Blair to Kuala Lumpur | Image: AirAsia
