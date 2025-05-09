Airlines Issue Advisories As India Neutralises Pakistan Escalation Bid, Ask Fliers To Reach Airports 3 Hours Before Flight | Image: X

Operation Sindoor: As military tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, major Indian airlines including Air India and Akasa Air have issued urgent travel advisories for passengers. The advisories follow an order from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) directing enhanced security protocols at airports nationwide.

Air India has urged all fliers to reach their departure airports at least three hours before scheduled flight times.

“In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. Check-in closes 75 mins before departure," said the advisory.

Akasa Air issued a similar alert, emphasizing that only one handbag (up to 7 kg) would be allowed in addition to check-in baggage, and all passengers would undergo secondary security screening before boarding.

“To save time, we encourage you to check-in online... We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming you aboard the Akasa experience,” the airline said in its statement.

List of Closed Airports Grows Amid Conflict

The list of Indian airports closed due to the escalating conflict now includes Ludhiana, Kishangarh, and Bhuntar, in addition to over 22 airports already shut. These closures follow Pakistan’s unsuccessful but aggressive attempts to strike Indian cities including Jammu, Pathankot, Jaisalmer, and Bathinda.

Flights have been suspended or rerouted, and security has been intensified in airspaces near the Line of Control (LoC) and other strategic areas.

Misinformation on Airport Entries Debunked

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a clarification dismissing viral social media claims suggesting airport entry bans across India.

“No such order has been issued. Claims circulating on social media are fake,” the PIB stated, urging travelers to rely on official sources for updates.

Defence Ministry: Attacks Thwarted at Western Border

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that Indian forces successfully repelled multiple Pakistani drone and missile attacks targeting military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, Rajouri, Udhampur, and Jaisalmer.

“The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established SOPs,” a ministry spokesperson said. No casualties or infrastructure damage were reported.

The S-400 missile defence system, surface-to-air missile batteries, and integrated counter-UAS (unmanned aircraft system) platforms were used to intercept the attacks.

India Responds With Precision Strikes

In a counter-offensive on Thursday morning, India deployed kamikaze drones and targeted Pakistani air defence systems in Lahore. The Defence Ministry reported that Indian forces also struck air defence radars at multiple locations across Pakistan.

This came in response to Pakistan’s failed attempt to target over a dozen Indian cities — including Awantipura, Srinagar, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Chandigarh, and Bhuj with drones and missiles.

Operation Sindoor: India Hits Terror Targets in PoK

The latest hostilities follow India’s earlier action under Operation Sindoor, in which precision missile strikes were conducted against nine identified terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and across Pakistan. These strikes are part of India’s escalating response to a sustained wave of terror-related incursions and cross-border attacks.