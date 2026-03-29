Airlines Will Now Have To Offer At Least 60% Seats Free on Domestic Flights from April 20

New Delhi: Flyers had no option but to pay somewhere between Rs 200 to Rs 2,100 to book their favourite seat on flights. Even families had to pay this mandatory charge to just get to sit together. This this may be all behind us soon.

The aviation watchdog DGCA has now mandated airlines to start allotting at least 60 per cent of seats in every flight without any additional charge from April 20. Under the new directive, carriers have also been asked to maintain a transparent policy when it comes to seat arrangement.

The civil aviation ministry had on March 18, asked the DGCA to issue direction to airlines in this regard to ensure fair access for passengers. Following this, the DGCA issued the amended Air Transport Circular dated March 20 to this effect.

The regulator has said that airlines should ensure at least "60 per cent of the seats in any flight shall be offered free of charge."

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"Airlines should maintain transparent seat allocation policies and clearly communicate the availability of free seats and applicable conditions on their booking interfaces," a revised circular dated March 20 stated.

The DGCA has also directed passengers travelling on the same PNR (Passenger Name Record) should be given seats close to one another, most preferably adjacent seats in the same row.

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As per the present aviation rules, 20 per cent of the seats are available free of charge; the rest need to be paid for. Airlines impose charges on seats based on various preferences ranging from front rows to extra legroom.