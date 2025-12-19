‘Airport Ops May Be Affected’: Civil Aviation Ministry Issues Advisory As Fog Continues To Disrupt Flights

New Delhi: Owing to cold weather in Northern India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on Friday that airport operations across the country may be affected.

"Passengers are requested to remain in contact with their airlines, check official platforms for updates, and allow extra time for travel," the ministry posted on X. "Passenger facilitation teams are available at airports to support travellers," it added.

On Thursday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a weather advisory warning of dense fog across Northern India, advising passengers of low visibility and possible flight delays at several airports.

In a weather advisory posted on X, AAI said, "Persistent fog is affecting several airports across Northern India, resulting in low visibility and possible flight delays." The authority advised passengers to check their flight status with the airline before heading to the airport and to allow additional travel time.

"Passenger are advised to confirm your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport. Check the airport's official website or social media handles for updates Plan your journey in advance and allow additional travel time," AAI further said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo also issued a travel advisory, noting that early-morning fog in Delhi and across parts of northern India is affecting flight operations.

In a post on X, IndiGo wrote, "Early-morning fog in Delhi and across parts of northern India is reducing visibility and disrupting flight operations. We seek your understanding, as this is a seasonal occurrence, and flight movements are being managed accordingly to ensure safe and orderly operations. Customers travelling in the early hours may experience delays or revised timings. We recommend checking the latest flight status prior to leaving for the airport, goindigo.in/flight-status."

The airline is monitoring the weather, coordinating with authorities, and adjusting operations to help passengers.

Additionally, Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport said operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to low visibility.

CAT III is a category of Instrument Landing System (ILS) that offers lower minimums for visibility and decision height. CAT III permits almost-zero-visibility landings in some cases. Advanced equipment and pilot training are required for CAT III approaches.

"Dense fog is impacting flight schedules, and operations are currently under CAT III conditions. Our on-ground teams are working in close coordination with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across all terminals. For real-time flight updates, please reach out to your respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding," the airport said in a statement.

These advisories come as dense fog continues to envelope Delhi and northern India, reducing visiblity in the early morning hours and disrupting flight and airport operations.