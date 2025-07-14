Airport Roof Collapses After 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Spain

Madrid: A powerful earthquake jolted southern Spain early on Monday, with the magnitude measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale and damaging one of the airports. The earthquake hit just hours after the area was battered by flash floods and heavy rains, exacerbating the already precarious situation. According to reports, the earthquake tremors were felt in popular tourist destinations, including Costa del Sol and Alicante, causing widespread concern and disruption.

According to reports, during the earthquake, the roof of an airport in the affected zone partially collapsed due to the intense tremors. However, no casualties have been reported so far. The emergency services are currently assessing the damage in the region.

Spain's National Geographic Institute reported that the quake hit off Cabo de Gata on the Almeria coast at 7.13 am local time. The tremors reached a moderate to strong intensity, rated IV-V on the European Macroseismic Scale, indicating a destructive force.

Flash Floods and Heavy Rains

Southern Spain had been struggling with flash floods and heavy rains just hours before the earthquake struck, compounding the challenges faced by emergency responders. The combination of seismic activity and extreme weather conditions has left the affected areas in a state of heightened alertness.

The emergency services are working continuously to assess the damage and provide support to those affected. The authorities are prioritising public safety, ensuring that the necessary measures are in place to mitigate the impact of the disaster.