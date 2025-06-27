AISATS Employees Party Days After Deadly Air India Plane Crash, 4 Officials Sacked

New Delhi: Air India's airport gateway services provider, AISATS, found itself embroiled in recent controversy after a video showing employees partying in the workplace went viral on social media. The party, which took place at AISATS' Gurugram office, occurred just days after the tragic Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 275 lives, including 241 people on board the flight.

The video, which has triggered massive outrage, shows AISATS employees dancing and celebrating at a party, just days after the deadly incident. Soon after the video of the party surfaced, several criticised the timing of the party, given the recent tragic loss of life in the Ahmedabad plane crash. The people also raised questions about the company's values and commitment to empathy and professionalism.

In response to the backlash, AISATS has taken disciplinary action against the employees involved. According to sources, four senior officials, including SVP Sampreet, SVP Baljinder, Training Head, and Abraham Zacariah (COO), have been asked to resign. The company's top administration has also warned others against such irresponsible conduct at the workplace. AISATS has also expressed regret over the incident, stating that the behaviour does not align with their values.

AISATS' Statement

"At AISATS, we stand in solidarity with families affected by the tragic loss of AI 171 and deeply regret the lapse in judgment reflected in a recent internal video," an AISATS spokesperson said. The official further added, "The behaviour does not align with our values, and firm disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible as we reaffirm our commitment to empathy, professionalism, and accountability."

AISATS is a 50-50 joint venture between Air India Ltd, part of the Tata Group, and SATS Ltd, a player in gateway services and food solutions. The company provides airport ground services at various airports across India.

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

The Boeing Dreamliner bound for London on June 12 started losing altitude and crashed seconds after take-off, slamming into a residential campus of BJ Medical College in Meghani Nagar. Only one passenger out of the 242 on board, an Indian-origin British national seated in seat 11A, survived. Apart from the passengers on board, at least 34 people present at the crash site also succumbed in the accident.

The viral video has drawn massive outrage, with many criticising the insensitivity of the employees involved. "How could they? Even if it was planned earlier, it could've been postponed," one user commented. Another user said, "Pathetic & highly insensitive."