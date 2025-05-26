Aishwarya Rai Levels Explosive Allegations On Tej Pratap And Lalu Family, Ripples In Bihar Politics

Patna: A day after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for posting a picture on social media referring to a woman as his girlfriend, Tej Pratap's estranged wife, Aishwarya Rai, questioned Lalu Prasad Yadav, asking what he had done for her. She also alleged that the entire Yadav family was staging a drama to settle the matter before the elections.

Questioning former Bihar Chief Minister and her father-in-law, Tej Pratap Yadav's wife, Aishwarya Rai, asked, "Mere liye kya karenge Laluji… did he ever say anything for me? What will he do for me? But I will fight through this."

Levelling explosive allegations against the Yadav family, Aishwarya Rai further questioned, “Tejashwi Yadav (Tej Pratap Yadav's younger brother), Rabri Devi, and Lalu Prasad Yadav—why were they silent? They are trying to hide all the wrongdoings of his son. They even tried to question my character.”

Yadav family planned this all, alleges Aishwarya Rai

Referring to Tej Pratap Yadav's alleged relationship, Rai stated, “Now that this matter has come out, they are pretending to act in the interest of social justice by saying Tej has been ousted from the party. But this was all planned—they are doing this just for the sake of elections.”

She further alleged, “The Yadav family has no real concern about this matter. What concerns them more is how this issue surfaced before the elections. All they want is to settle the dust before the polls.”

Expelling Tej Pratap Yadav from RJD is staged, alleges his estranged wife Aishwarya Rai

Calling Tej Pratap Yadav's expulsion from the RJD a mere drama, Rai remarked, “All of this is just a whitewash.”

"Whatever I have learned about Tej Pratap Yadav's alleged relationship has come through the media. I have been fighting this for the last seven years. Even the divorce issue, I got to know about it through social media. Just imagine the mental trauma I have been going through. Whenever I try to stand up for myself, they (the Yadav family) come and destroy everything," she added.