Ajay Singh Re-Elected For Third Term As President Of Boxing Federation Of India

Gurugram: Ajay Singh has been re-elected as the President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for a third consecutive term. He garnered 40 votes, defeating his opponent, Jaslal Pradhan, who secured 26 votes. The elections, held in Gurugram, were an important moment in Indian boxing, with Singh's leadership expected to continue shaping the sport's future.

Ajay Singh's re-election comes as no surprise, given his track record in developing Indian boxing. During his previous terms, he has implemented an 'athlete-first' approach, focusing on the welfare and success of boxers. The approach has yielded good results, with Indian boxers consistently producing medal-winning performances in international competitions.

After his re-election, Singh has expressed his gratitude to the BFI members for reposing faith in him and his team. He asserted that the focus will be on training Tokyo Olympics-bound boxers, grassroots development, and women's boxing. He also outlined the importance of having more women administrators, coaches, referees, and judges in the sport.

Following the re-election as BFI President, Ajay Kumar said, "I am happy that I will get to continue to do good work that BFI has been doing in last 8 years. India's rank in the world rose from number 44 to 4. It gives immense satisfaction. Indian boxers are now getting opportunities. We want to continue that work. I hope the boxers get Olympic medals for the country..."