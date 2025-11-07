Ajit Pawar Denies Knowledge of Land Scam Involving Son Parth Pawar; Press Conference Scheduled for 5 PM

New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has denied any connection to a controversial land deal allegedly involving his son, Parth Pawar. The deal, now under investigation, concerns the sale of government land in Pune’s Koregaon Park and Mundhwa areas at a fraction of its market value.

The land transaction, reportedly involving Amadea Enterprises LLP, a company in which Parth Pawar is a partner, has triggered a political storm. A senior Revenue Department official confirmed that an FIR has been registered against suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru, the seller, and the purchaser. The property, valued at approximately Rs 1,800 crore, was allegedly sold for just Rs 300 crore, with a stamp duty of only Rs 500.

Ajit Pawar, when questioned by Republic TV about the allegations, appeared to avoid responding directly. However, he later told reporters, “I have no connection with the issue. I have never called any officer to benefit any of our relatives or any party worker. If anyone is doing wrong or against the set norms, I will never support them. Even those close to me are not allowed to flout rules.”

The controversy deepened after landowner Chandrakant Gaikwad spoke to Republic TV, claiming, “I have seen Parth Pawar’s name on the sale document. His company Amadea Enterprises LLP purchased this land. Sheetal Tejwani sold the land to them. They are not allowed to sell our land.”

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a high-level probe into the matter. “Some of the issues that have come to light appear extremely serious. Our Mahayuti government believes in transparency. If any irregularities are found, strict action will be taken,” he said.

Ajit Pawar is expected to address the issue in a press conference scheduled for 5 PM today.