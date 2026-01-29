Updated 29 January 2026 at 09:39 IST
Ajit Pawar Last Rites LIVE Updates: Mortal Remains Taken to Kathewadi; Funeral Today With Full State Honours
Ajit Pawar’s mortal remains were brought to Baramati after the fatal plane crash that claimed five lives. His final journey to Kathewadi began this morning. The Maharashtra government has announced full state honours, with senior leaders expected to attend the funeral ceremony today.
Maharashtra is preparing to bid its final farewell to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today, as his last rites will be performed in Baramati with full state honours. Pawar died on Wednesday morning in a tragic charter aircraft crash near Baramati airport while travelling from Mumbai.
His sudden demise has plunged the state into deep mourning, triggering an outpouring of grief from political leaders, party workers and citizens. His mortal remains have been taken to Kathewadi, his native village, amid tight security and massive public presence, as senior leaders and family members gather to pay their final respects.
29 January 2026 at 09:38 IST
Visuals Emerge From Baramati Plane Crash Site as NDRF, DGCA Teams Remain Present
Ajit Pawar Last Rites LIVE Updates: Visuals have emerged from the Baramati crash site, where a charter aircraft crash-landed yesterday, killing all five people onboard, including Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. NDRF personnel and DGCA officials are present at the site as investigation and recovery work continues.
29 January 2026 at 09:24 IST
PSO Vidip Jadhav’s Last Rites Held in Satara, Son Performs Final Rituals
Ajit Pawar Last Rites LIVE Updates: The last rites of Vidip Dilip Jadhav, personal security officer of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, were performed by his family in his native village in Satara last night. His young son performed the final rites. Jadhav died in the Baramati plane crash that killed all five onboard.
29 January 2026 at 09:34 IST
MNS chief Raj Thackeray Visits Ajit Pawar’s Katewadi Residence to Pay Last Respects
Ajit Pawar Last Rites LIVE Updates: MNS chief Raj Thackeray arrived at Katewadi, the native village of Ajit Pawar, to pay his final respects to the Maharashtra Deputy CM ahead of his last rites.
29 January 2026 at 09:26 IST
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Arrives at Vidya Pratishthan Ground for Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites
Ajit Pawar Last Rites LIVE Updates: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar has arrived at Vidya Pratishthan Ground in Baramati to attend the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, being held with full state honours.
29 January 2026 at 09:19 IST
Ajit Pawar's Funeral Preparations Underway at Vidya Pratishthan Ground in Baramati
Ajit Pawar Last Rites LIVE Updates: Preparations are underway at Vidya Pratishthan Ground, Baramati, for the funeral of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who died yesterday in a plane crash that killed all onboard.
29 January 2026 at 09:04 IST
Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites to Be Held Today With Full State Honours
Ajit Pawar Last Rites LIVE Updates: The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be performed today at Vidya Pratishthan ground at 11 am in Kathewadi, Baramati, with full state honours. Senior leaders, officials and family members are expected to attend.
29 January 2026 at 08:41 IST
Ajit Pawar’s Mortal Remains Taken From Baramati Medical College to Kathewadi
Ajit Pawar Last Rites LIVE Updates: The mortal remains of Ajit Pawar were taken from Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College, Baramati, to Kathewadi, his native village, amid tight security and large public presence.
29 January 2026 at 08:53 IST
Visuals Show Carriage for Ajit Pawar’s Antim Yatra in Baramati
Ajit Pawar Last Rites LIVE Updates: Visuals have emerged of the carriage that will carry the mortal remains of Ajit Pawar for his Antim Yatra, starting from the Vidya Pratishthan Campus, passing through Baramati city, and culminating at Vidya Pratishthan Ground for the funeral.
29 January 2026 at 08:42 IST
Heavy Security in Baramati as Top Leaders Expected For Ajit Pawar’s Funeral
Ajit Pawar Last Rites LIVE Updates: Several political leaders are expected to arrive in Baramati today for the funeral of Ajit Pawar. Reports suggest Union Home Minister Amit Shah may also arrive, following which strict security arrangements have been put in place at Baramati airport, with heavy police deployment.
29 January 2026 at 09:16 IST
DGCA And FSL Teams Reach Baramati Plane Crash Site
Ajit Pawar Last Rites LIVE Updates: A DGCA investigation team has reached the Baramati plane crash site, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team. Officials have marked locations where aircraft debris fell, as part of the ongoing probe.
29 January 2026 at 08:33 IST
Funeral of Flight Attendant Pinky Mali to Be Held Today in Mumbai
Ajit Pawar Last Rites LIVE Updates: The family of Pinky Mali, the flight attendant who died in the Baramati plane crash, announced that her funeral procession will depart at 9:30 am today from her residence in Sai Sundar Nagar, Mumbai, for Shivaji Park, Dadar.
29 January 2026 at 09:13 IST
Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray Visit Ajit Pawar’s Residence
Ajit Pawar Last Rites LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visited Ajit Pawar’s Baramati residence to offer condolences to the bereaved family following his tragic demise in the plane crash.
29 January 2026 at 09:13 IST
Postmortem of Pilots Flying Ajit Pawar's Plane Completed, Bodies Handed Over to Families
Ajit Pawar Last Rites LIVE Updates: The postmortem of pilots Captain Sumit Kapoor and Captain Shambhavi Pathak, who died in the Baramati plane crash, has been completed. Their bodies have been handed over to their relatives after the procedure at Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College, Baramati.
