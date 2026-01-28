Baramati Plane Tragedy LIVE Updates: Dense Fog Leads To Fatal Runway Crash; Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Killed | Image: Republic

A chartered Learjet 45 carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crash-landed at Baramati airport on Wednesday morning while attempting to land after taking off from Mumbai. The aircraft was carrying five people, including Ajit Pawar, two accompanying personnel (a Personal Security Officer and an attendant), and two crew members, including Pilot-in-Command Captain Sahil Madan.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that no person onboard survived the crash. Emergency services were rushed to the site, and a detailed investigation has been ordered. Stay with us for live updates as more information emerges.