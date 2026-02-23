Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Preliminary Report To Be Released By Feb 28, Says MoS Murlidhar Mohol

Pune: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday said that the preliminary report into the plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be released before February 28, reiterating that the probe is being conducted as per laid-down norms.

Ajit Pawar and four others died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Mohol said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had already issued a detailed press release on the matter.

"I have already told you earlier that on this issue of Civil Aviation, DGCA issued a press release two days ago in which all the necessary information has been provided," Mohol said.

Responding to questions regarding multiple allegations levelled by NCP (SP) MLA and Ajit Pawar's nephew, Rohit Pawar, Mohol declined to engage in political commentary and emphasised the role of investigative agencies.

"I do not wish to comment on what others are saying. However, as I am the Minister of this department, I can say that the investigation agencies, whether it is the AAIB or the DGC, regularly share information through press releases," he said.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the DGCA are conducting the probe into the crash, examining technical, operational and other possible factors that may have led to the mishap.

Mohol further clarified that the timeline for the preliminary findings had already been communicated through official channels.

"It has also been clearly stated in the latest press release that the Preliminary report will be released within one month. The details mentioned in the press release are what we are conveying. The primary report will be released before the 28th, that is, within a month, and thereafter the final report will be issued," he added.

On allegations and complaints reportedly filed in connection with the incident, Mohol said that any submissions made to appropriate authorities would be taken into consideration.