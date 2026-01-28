'The End Of An Era': Political Leaders Express Grief On Maharashtra Deputy CM's Ajit Pawar's Tragic Death

Baramati: A wave of shock has swept across India after the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar. The 66-year-old leader, along with four others, died Wednesday morning after their chartered Learjet 45 crashed while attempting an emergency landing at Baramati Airport.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the aircraft, operated by VSR, deviated from the runway and burst into flames at approximately 8:45 AM. There were no survivors. Pawar was en route from Mumbai to Baramati to address public meetings ahead of the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections.

Political Leaders React with Profound Grief

The accident has prompted condolences from across the political industry, and parties honour a man known for his bold leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately contacted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take stock of the situation.PM Modi expressed sadness over the plane crash that killed five people, including Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

“Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” tweet by PM Modi.

The Prime Minister took to his official social media account on platform 'X' and said, “Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Expressed grief over Pawar's death, stating, “Today, the news of the loss of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and our senior NDA colleague Ajit Pawar ji in a tragic accident has left my heart deeply distressed. The way Ajit Pawar ji dedicated himself to the welfare of every section of society in Maharashtra over the past three and a half decades cannot be expressed in words. Whenever we met, he would engage in long discussions on numerous issues related to the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. His passing is a personal loss not only for the NDA family but also for me. I express my deepest condolences to the Pawar family. In this hour of grief, the entire NDA stands firmly with the bereaved Pawar family. May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.”

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, also paid homage to Pawar's tragic death in her tweet by stating, "The news of the death of several people, including Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, is extremely tragic. The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji is an irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his special contribution to the development of Maharashtra, especially in the cooperative sector. I express my deep condolences to his family, supporters, and admirers. May God grant strength to the families of all others who lost their lives in this accident to bear this blow."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep shock over the tragic incident. “Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar. Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers.”

Nitin Gadkari also expressed profound grief over Pawar's tragic death by tweeting, “The news of the sudden demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar ji is extremely shocking, unfortunate, and heartbreaking. My heartfelt tribute to him. Over the past many years, while working together in the state legislature, I shared an extremely close bond with Ajit Dada. His administrative acumen, developmental vision, and innate ability to connect with people have ensured that Ajit Dada always holds an unassailable position in Maharashtra's politics. The untimely passing of this people's leader, who harboured aspirations for Maharashtra's development, is not just a loss for Maharashtra but an irreplaceable one for the entire nation. On this sorrowful occasion, my condolences are with the entire Pawar family. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti.”

Union Minister Giriraj Singh called it an "irreparable loss" for the country’s political landscape. He tweeted, “The news of the death of Maharashtra's Deputy CM Shri Ajit Pawar ji in the plane crash incident in Baramati, Maharashtra, is extremely heart-wrenching. I pray to God for eternal peace for the departed soul and for strength and support to his family in this hour of crisis.”

Sanjay Raut remarked on the loss of "young leadership" too soon, remarking on the irony that Pawar breathed his last in Baramati, a region he transformed. MP Priyanka Chaturvedi described the incident as "heartbreaking," offering sympathies to the Pawar family, including Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule.

Karnataka Deputy CM Dk Shivakumar expressed shock over the tragic incident and took to the social media platform X to offer his condolences: “Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Shri Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash. His sudden demise is a great loss to public life and to Maharashtra politics, where he served with experience and resolve. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters, and prayers for strength in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Dr Sudhakar K, Member of the Standing Committee on Finance and the Consultative Committee for the MEA and Central Silk Board, took to the social media platform X to express his grief. “Extremely shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ji in a plane crash. My heartfelt condolences to the Pawar family, his supporters, and the people of Maharashtra. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy also expressed his sadness, saying, “It is very shocking and sad news. I express my condolences to his family.”

In Baramati and Mumbai, NCP workers were seen breaking down in tears. The party has entered a period of deep mourning for the leader, often called the "forever Deputy CM" for his record six terms in the role.

The Crash Site

Visuals from the Baramati airport showed wreckage scattered across the route. Local authorities, led by Pune Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gill, have cordoned off the area. A technical investigation by the DGCA is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.