Updated 28 January 2026 at 13:06 IST
Baramati’s Son Forever: Home Turf That Shaped ‘Dada’ Ajit Pawar's Political Rise And Held Him Till His Last Breath
Ajit Pawar was a dominant force in Maharashtra politics. His journey took him from local leadership in Baramati to the very centre of the state's government, where he became one of its most powerful decision-makers. Despite the constant shifts and challenges in the political world, he left behind a legacy that changed how the state is governed.
Baramati: Ajit Anantrao Pawar, who lived in the soil of Baramati, which served as the bedrock of his three-decade-long political career, found his final resting place. For a leader who "lived and breathed" Maharashtra politics, the fact that his journey ended in the very town where he was affectionately known as "Dada".
On Wednesday morning, the “Strongman of Baramati”, Pawar, died when his chartered Learjet 45 crashed while attempting an emergency landing at Baramati Airport. The tragedy occurred at approximately 8:45 AM, just as the 66-year-old Deputy Chief Minister was returning to his bastion to address a series of public rallies.
A Political Journey Rooted in Baramati
Ajit Pawar was born on July 22, 1959, in the Ahmednagar district. Even though he grew up in a famous political family, his uncle is the powerful leader Sharad Pawar. Ajit worked hard to build his own reputation. He started at the bottom, working with local groups like milk unions, sugar factories, and banks to learn how to help people at the local level.
His big move into politics occurred in 1991 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati. However, he decided to focus on state politics in Maharashtra. Over the years, he became a key figure in the state government. He was known as a very smart planner and negotiator who truly understood how to work with different political groups and communities to get things done.
The Master of Reinvention
Ajit Pawar had a long and busy career in government. He achieved this by serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra six times. During those years, he was in charge of significant departments like electricity, water (irrigation), and state planning.
In 2019, he surprised everyone by teaming up with Devendra Fadnavis from the BJP to form a government overnight. This move showed how quickly he could adapt to stay in power, even when alliances shifted.
After a short time working with Uddhav Thackeray’s government, Ajit Pawar made another big move in 2023 by leaving that group. This decision split his party, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), into two sides: one following his uncle, Sharad Pawar, and the other following Ajit himself. By early 2024, the government recognised Ajit’s group as the "real" NCP.
Ajit was known for his amazing ability to stay in power, no matter how much politics changed. Beyond politics, he was famous for getting big things built. As Deputy CM, he pushed for projects such as the Purandar International Airport and new roads to help the economy grow and make travelling easier for everyone in Maharashtra.
A Fortress in Mourning
As news of the crash spread, the streets of Baramati, usually bustling with the activity of the developmental works he championed, fell into a stunned, heavy silence.
For the people of Baramati, Ajit Pawar was not just a minister in Mumbai; he was the local guardian who split his time between high-level cabinet meetings and the local cooperatives. His death marks the end of an era of "Dada-style" leadership, one characterised by an unapologetic pursuit of power and development.
As the state enters a period of official mourning, the legacy of the man who "lived and breathed" Maharashtra politics remains inextricably tied to the town he loved most.
Ajit Pawar's Personal Life
Away from the spotlight, Ajit Pawar lived a much quieter life. He was a family man, married with two children. He balanced his time between the busy government offices in Mumbai and his home base in Baramati. In Baramati, everyone knew him; he was deeply involved in local businesses and spent decades building strong bonds with the people there.
He was a true product of Maharashtra’s fast-paced and often rocky political world. He was a leader shaped by his local roots and family ties.
To many, "Ajit Dada" will always be remembered as the tough, hardworking leader who defined Maharashtra politics for an entire generation.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 28 January 2026 at 12:48 IST