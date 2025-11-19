Ajit Pawar’s Son Not Named In Rs 300-Crore Pune Land Deal Report; Sub-Registrar, 2 Others Indicted.

Pune: A committee, led by the Joint Inspector General of Registration, has submitted its findings on the Rs 300-crore Mundhwa land transaction linked to a company co-owned by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar.

However, the report, submitted to Pune Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar on Tuesday, does not name Parth, noting that his signature or direct involvement does not appear in any of the documents scrutinised by the panel.

The land in question, around 40 acres of Mahar vatan land in Pune’s upscale Mundhwa area, was purchased by Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Parth is a partner. The deal came under scanner after it was revealed that the plot is government-owned and therefore ineligible for sale. The company had also received an exemption of nearly Rs 21 crore in stamp duty, prompting the state to order multiple parallel inquiries.

Following a key review meeting of senior officials in Pune on Tuesday, Inspector General of Registration Ravindra Binwade confirmed that the inquiry committee’s report has been formally submitted to the Divisional Commissioner. “The Commissioner will now examine our report along with those being prepared by the settlement commissioner and the district collector. Once all three are compiled, the next course of action will be decided,” Binwade said.

The report has indicted those directly linked to the transaction and named in the police FIR. Those named are suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru, Parth’s business partner and cousin Digvijay Patil and Sheetal Tejwani, who held power of attorney for the land sellers. All three have already been booked by the police for their alleged roles in facilitating the unlawful transaction.

Two more departments, the Revenue Department’s inquiry unit and the office of the Settlement Commissioner, are preparing separate assessments. The three reports will be forwarded to Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, who heads the six-member high-level committee appointed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to probe the deal, which has since been cancelled.

