Ajmer High-Security Jail Murder: Notorious Dacoit Jagan Gurjar Killed After Barrack Fight With Fellow Inmate

Ajmer: Notorious Rajasthan dacoit Jagan Gurjar was allegedly murdered inside Ajmer’s high-security prison on Sunday, following a violent altercation with another inmate identified as Vishnu. According to the preliminary accounts, the two men were involved in a heated argument inside their shared barrack before the dispute turned fatal, with Vishnu reportedly attacking Gurjar and leaving him dead at the scene.

The brutal killing inside a high-security jail has raised questions about safety protocols within one of Rajasthan’s most fortified correctional facilities. As per information, Jagan Gurjar, long regarded as one of the state’s most feared criminals, had been imprisoned under the high-risk prisoner category owing to a lengthy chargesheet that included murder, kidnapping, dacoity and extortion.

On the other hand, the accused, Vishnu, who allegedly killed Jagan, is an accused in the high-profile Kuldeep Jaghina murder case and was also being held in the same unit, which houses several hardened offenders and gang operatives.

The senior prison and police officials arrived at the facility soon after the incident was reported and have since launched a detailed investigation. The police are now probing to establish whether the killing was the outcome of a personal feud or connected to deeper gang rivalries, while also scrutinising possible lapses in internal security arrangements.

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Gangland Past And High-Risk Status

Reports suggested that Gurjar’s criminal history had made him a prominent figure in Rajasthan’s underworld for years. He was classified as a high-risk inmate with cases spanning multiple districts, and kept under stringent watch inside Ajmer’s high-security complex. Despite these measures, Sunday’s incident has exposed vulnerabilities in a prison designed to contain the state’s most dangerous offenders.

Vishnu, lodged in connection with the Kuldeep Jaghina murder case, was among several gang-linked inmates housed in the same wing. The fact that both men ended up in close quarters has prompted questions about prisoner allocation and risk assessment inside the jail.

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Officials Probe Motive And Security Gaps

Following the attack, senior officers from the prison department and district police conducted a preliminary inspection of the barrack and began collecting evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events. The officials stated that the inquiry will focus on two tracks, including the immediate motive behind the clash, and whether systemic lapses allowed a lethal confrontation to unfold undetected.

The investigating team is recording statements from other inmates and staff on duty, alongside reviewing CCTV footage and internal communication logs. The prison administration has not released a formal statement on how the altercation escalated, but sources confirmed that additional security reviews across high-risk barracks have been ordered.