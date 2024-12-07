Akali Dal Accuses Police of Negligence as CCTV Shows Attacker Roaming Around Golden Temple

Amritsar: Sukhbir Singh Badal survived an assassination attempt at Amritsar's Golden Temple when former Khalistani militant Narain Singh Chaura opened fire during his religious sewa. On Dec 7, Akali Dal released new CCTV footage of Chaura, the Khalistani militant.

Akali Dal alleged that CCTV footage from December 3, a day before the attack, shows Narain Singh Chaura freely roaming around the Golden Temple and meeting people.

While presenting the videos, Akali Dal leveled serious allegations against the police.

Police Involved ?

“CCTV footage clearly shows that SP Harpal is meeting Narain Chaura not once, but multiple times! It seems that the police are providing security to the attacker, Narain Chaura, rather than to Sukhbir Singh Badal!”, Akali Dal's Bikram Majithia said in a press conference.

"Is there any answer from Bhagwant Mann regarding the police's 'alertness'?" he added.

Bikram Majithia said that there are individuals in Canada and the US who are attempting to divide Punjab from India.

Majithia also added that the police should explain how they failed to identify Chaura roaming freely inside the Golden Temple.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple on Wednesday morning. The attacker, Narain Singh, drew a gun and was about to shoot when quick-thinking bystanders intervened, overpowering him. During the struggle, a bullet was fired but missed its target, hitting a nearby wall instead.