Akali Dal Councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman Shot Dead In Amritsar, Police Investigate

Amritsar: In a shocking incident, Akali Dal councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman was shot dead by bike-borne men on Sunday in Punjab's Amritsar. According to the Punjab police, the bike-borne attackers fired several rounds at Bahman before fleeing the spot. On information, the local police rushed to the spot and shifted the body of the deceased to the mortuary for postmortem. As per sources, initial investigations suggested that the murder may have been a revenge attack. The area has been cordoned off, and forensic teams are collecting evidence.

According to Punjab Police ADCP Harpal Singh Randhawa, the leader's brother and brother-in-law have complained that the attackers were the same individuals who had previously opened fire on Bahman's residence and issued threats to him.

The police official stated that Bahman's family members had reported previous incidents of threats and attacks, which suggests a pattern of intimidation and violence. Randhawa said, "According to his brother and brother-in-law, the attackers were the same individuals who had previously opened fire at his residence and issued threats to him." This raises questions about the effectiveness of the authorities in protecting Bahman despite knowing about the threats.

According to ADCP Randhawa, Bahman was travelling when three to four persons on a motorcycle approached him and opened fire. "While Harjinder Singh was on his way, a motorcycle carrying three to four individuals approached him and opened fire," Randhawa said. Bahman succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, highlighting the severity of the attack.

Union Minister Bittu Lashes Out At Bhagwant Mann Government

The police are investigating the incident, and efforts are being made to apprehend the culprits. Union Minister of State Ravinder Singh Bittu strongly condemned the murder, stating that it exposes the Bhagwant Mann government's utter failure to maintain law and order in Punjab. Bittu emphasised that Bahman's role as a councillor was to serve the public, and the state's inability to protect him is a grave indictment.