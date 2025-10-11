Updated 11 October 2025 at 11:11 IST
Akasa Air Flight QP 1607 Flying from Pune to Delhi Suffers Bird Hit, Lands Safely in Delhi
Pune-Delhi Akasa Air flight (QP 1607) hit by a bird; landed safely. The plane is being inspected before returning to service.
Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Akasa Air flight (QP 1607) from Pune to Delhi Suffers a Bird Hit; Lands Safely | Image: ANI
New Delhi: An Akasa Air flight (QP 1607), travelling from Pune to Delhi on Friday, October 10, 2025, experienced a bird hit. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, the national capital, and all passengers and crew members were deplaned.
"The plane is being examined by the engineering team and will be released for service after a thorough inspection", an Akasa Air spokesperson stated.
(This is a developing story, and we will update it as soon as further information is available.)
