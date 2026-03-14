Akasa Air Joins Industry Fare Hike, Levies Fuel Surcharges by Rs 199- Rs 1,300 As Oil Prices Surge

New Delhi: Following the lead of Air India and IndiGo, Akasa Air on Saturday announced a new fuel surcharge on both domestic and international tickets starting March 15.

Citing rising oil prices fueled by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the airline stated that passengers will see additional fees ranging from Rs Rs 199 to Rs 1,300, on both domestic and international routes.

Similar fees rollout

Major carriers like IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express have already rolled out similar fees.

This industry-wide move follows a sharp spike in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs, which typically account for nearly 40% of an airline's operating expenses.

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What the statement read

In a statement released on Saturday, Akasa air confirmed the report stating that the fuel surcharge will be applied per sector and will vary based on the duration of the flight.

“Akasa Air will introduce a fuel surcharge ranging from INR 199 to INR 1300 on our domestic and international routes, for all bookings made from 00:01 hrs on March 15, 2026," the statement said.

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The airline highlighted that the significant increase in aviation turbine fuel prices is a result of ongoing geopolitical developments in West Asia.

“As fuel represents a significant portion of airline operating costs, this impacts the cost of operations across the aviation industry," the statement explained.

Additionally, Akasa Air mentioned that it will continue to monitor the operating environment and periodically review the fuel surcharge.

IndiGo fare hike

On Friday, IndiGo, the leader in India’s aviation market, initiated the trend of raising fares.

This industry-wide shift comes as global prices for Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) have spiked sharply since early March 2026.

The hike is particularly impactful because fuel typically represents 40% of an airline's total operating costs, and current regional supply disruptions have made those expenses much harder to manage.

Air India tiered implementation of fuel surcharges

The Air India group, which includes both Air India and Air India Express, has initiated a tiered implementation of fuel surcharges that first came into effect on March 12, 2026.

Under this new structure, a flat fee of Rs 399 is now applied to all domestic and SAARC routes.

For international travel, the initial phase introduced a $10 surcharge for West Asia and Middle East routes, while Southeast Asia fees were raised from $40 to $60.

A second wave of increases is scheduled to take effect on March 18, specifically targeting long-haul destinations; surcharges for Europe will rise to $125, while those for North America and Australia will reach $200.