Akhilesh Yadav Expels MLA Pooja Pal From the Party Hours After She Praised CM Yogi

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expelled MLA Pooja Pal just hours after she praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the state assembly. Her speech, that lauded Yogi’s “zero-tolerance” policy against crime, triggered action from the SP leadership.

“First I was an exploited woman, then I became a politician. Today, I am removed,” says Pooja Pal after expulsion.

Pooja Pal emotionally thanked CM Yogi for delivering justice in the long-standing murder case of her husband, former BSP MLA Raju Pal, who was gunned down in 2005 by gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed.

She said, “The Chief Minister listened to me when no one else did. His policies brought justice to women like me.”

Samajwadi Party cited “anti-party activities and indiscipline” as the reason for her expulsion, stating that her actions were a serious breach of party discipline. She has also been removed from all party posts and barred from future participation in SP events.