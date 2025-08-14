Akhilesh Yadav Expels MLA Pooja Pal From the Party Hours After She Praised CM Yogi

Updated 14 August 2025 at 18:26 IST
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expelled MLA Pooja Pal just hours after she praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the state assembly. Her speech, that lauded Yogi’s “zero-tolerance” policy against crime, triggered action from the SP leadership.
“First I was an exploited woman, then I became a politician. Today, I am removed,” says Pooja Pal after expulsion.
Pooja Pal emotionally thanked CM Yogi for delivering justice in the long-standing murder case of her husband, former BSP MLA Raju Pal, who was gunned down in 2005 by gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed.
She said, “The Chief Minister listened to me when no one else did. His policies brought justice to women like me.”
Samajwadi Party cited “anti-party activities and indiscipline” as the reason for her expulsion, stating that her actions were a serious breach of party discipline. She has also been removed from all party posts and barred from future participation in SP events.
The BJP quickly seized on the moment, accusing the SP of being “anti-Dalit” for ousting an OBC woman MLA who spoke her truth. BJP spokespersons claimed the move exposed the SP’s priorities of family loyalty over justice and minority welfare.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 14 August 2025 at 16:01 IST