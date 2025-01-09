Akhilesh Yadav's Uncle Rajpal Singh Dies After Prolonged Illness

Etawah (UP): Rajpal Singh Yadav, the elder brother of Shivpal Singh Yadav and an uncle of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav , died at Gururgram's Medanta Hospital early Thursday following a prolonged illness. He was 73.

The information was shared by the party's national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav in a post on X.

"I am informing you with great sorrow that my younger brother Rajpal Singh passed away untimely at 4 am today in Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon. His last rites will be performed in my native village Saifai this afternoon. May the Lord give peace to his soul and give him a place in his feet. Om Shanti!" he wrote.

Rajpal was the fourth of five brothers, one of whom was late SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was elder to Shivpal.

Though a member of a major political family, Rajpal stayed away from active politics and was known for helping the underprivileged and needy.

He is survived by his wife, Premlata Yadav, who has served as a district panchayat president, and his sons, Abhishek Yadav alias Anshul, and Aryan.

Anshul was recently elected as the district panchayat president for a second consecutive term.

Rajpal completed his early education in Saifai and intermediate education at Jain College, Karhal. He took his bachelor's degree from KK Degree College, Etawah, and did post-graduation from Lucknow University.

He began his career in 1978 at a warehouse and retired as a superintendent in 2006, having taken voluntary retirement.

His last rites are scheduled to be performed in the evening in Saifai.

Rajpal's death sent a wave of grief across the village, with locals gathered in front of his house since the news broke.