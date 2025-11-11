Al Falah University Website Hacked: Indian Cyber Alliance Claims 'Radical Universities Should Not Be Allowed On Indian Soil'

Faridabad: The website of Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad was hacked by a group claiming to be the Indian Cyber Alliance. The hacking of the website came a day after the deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort, claiming the lives of at least 12 people and injuring multiple others. Reportedly, the hackers left a message saying, "Radical Islamic jihad better shift to Pakistan."

The scrutiny of Al Falah University has been heightened following the arrest of several individuals, including Dr Muzammil Shakil, a faculty member, in connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast. The university has been accused of harbouring terrorists and manufacturing explosives, including RDX, in its laboratories.

According to sources, the hackers, who claim to be part of the Indian Cyber Alliance, targeted the university's website to send a strong message to those promoting radical ideologies. ‘Radical universities should not be allowed on Indian soil,’ the message read.

Al Falah University, established in 2014, has been accused of having links with terrorist organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).

Advertisement

The university's administration has issued a statement condemning the hacking incident and assuring that they are cooperating with the authorities in the ongoing investigation. "We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our students and faculty members," the statement read.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Haryana Police are investigating the hacking incident and the alleged links of Al Falah University with terrorist organisations.