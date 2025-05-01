ALH Dhruv Helicopters Get Green Signal For Operations Amidst Tensions With Pakistan

New Delhi: The Indian armed forces' aviation capabilities have received a major boost with the clearance of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv Army and Air Force versions for operations. According to reports, the ALH Dhurv clearance comes after a thorough review and investigation into the helicopter's design and manufacturing process. The development is crucial amidst escalating tensions with Pakistan in the backdrop of Pahalgam terror attack.

The ALH Dhruv is a multi-role, multi-mission helicopter designed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It has been in service with the Indian armed forces for several years, playing a crucial role in various military operations. However, following some issues, the helicopter was grounded, and a Defect Investigation (DI) Committee was formed to investigate the problems and recommend corrective actions.

The DI Committee's recommendations have been instrumental in clearing the ALH Dhruv for operations. Based on the committee's findings, HAL has worked closely with the users to identify and rectify the issues. A time-bound plan has been worked out to ensure the safe and efficient resumption of operations.

According to HAL, "A time-bound plan for the resumption of operations has been worked out with the users." This plan will enable the Indian Armed Forces to utilize the ALH Dhruv's capabilities effectively.

Earlier, the entire fleet of over 330 Dhruv helicopters operated by the Army, Navy, the Air Force and the Coast Guard was grounded in early January following a crash of one of the choppers. A Dhruv helicopter of the Coast Guard crashed at the Porbandar airport runway in Gujarat on January 5.

ALH Dhruv Clearance Impact

The clearance of the ALH Dhruv for operations is a big development for the Indian forces. The helicopter's multi-role capabilities make it an essential asset for various military operations, including transportation, surveillance, and combat missions.