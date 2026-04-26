Aligarh Pit Death: CCTV Captures Labourer Buried Alive As Soil Slips Into Trench, CM Yogi Takes Cognisance | VIDEO

Aligarh: A 30-year-old labourer tragically died on Saturday afternoon after being buried under a mound of soil while repairing a damaged drinking water pipeline on Railway Road in Aligarh’s busiest market stretch. According to reports, the incident occurred when a section of the roadside pit suddenly caved in, trapping him under the debris as repair work was underway.

The police identified the deceased as Mahindar Singh (30), whose body was retrieved from beneath the mound of soil and water and preserved in the mortuary of a hospital for postmortem. The harrowing incident was captured on a camera, following which the clip went viral on social media. In the footage, the victim was captured coming under the mound of soil and being buried beneath it.

The police asserted that a rescue team was rushed to the spot and managed to extricate Mahindar from the rubble, but he had already choked by then. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The moment, captured on CCTV, has since gone viral on social media, showing distraught co-workers desperately trying to pull him out while shouting at an excavator operator for help.

The deadly incident has triggered massive outrage, with people questioning worker safety standards and the quality of civic works being carried out under the Aligarh Municipal Corporation’s CM Grid Scheme, an initiative aimed at transforming major roads into modern, smart streets for better traffic flow and urban aesthetics.

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Viral Footage, Family Anguish

According to officials, the Waterworks Department was fixing a damaged drinking water line in front of Apsara Cinema when the accident took place. The CCTV footage has amplified public outrage, as it exposes the chaos and helplessness at the site. The family members of the deceased have accused the concerned authorities of forcing labourers to work in hazardous conditions with little regard for their safety or grievances. They alleged that workers are made to toil around the clock, and their concerns often go unheard.

The residents point out that several roads across Aligarh remain dug up or incomplete, with missing connecting slopes and poor barricading, raising doubts about oversight and project quality. Meanwhile, amidst the project promises upgraded infrastructure, Saturday’s death has brought its on-ground implementation under sharp scrutiny.

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CM Yogi Orders Probe

Taking cognisance of the death, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for Mahindar Singh’s family. A 3-member inquiry committee headed by the Additional Municipal Commissioner, and including the Executive Engineer (Construction) and the Tax Assessment Officer, has been constituted to investigate the incident and submit a report within 3 days.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Prakash Meena said that road, sewer, and drain construction works are currently in progress on Railway Road under the CM Grid Scheme. He maintained that all safety protocols were being followed at the site, including barricades, warning signs and safety equipment. “Despite these measures, a section of the road suddenly caved in while the pipeline was being connected, leaving one labourer critically injured. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” Municipal Commissioner Meena said.