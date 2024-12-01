Aligarh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies of Heart Attack in School While Practicing for Running Event

Aligarh: In an extremely shocking and heartbreaking incident, a 14-year-old boy died after suffering a heart attack while practicing running at school for a competition. The young boy collapsed after running two rounds with his friends.

14-Year-Old Boy Dies of Heart Attack in School

The incident is of Sirauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district where a 14-year-old boy Mohit Chaudhary, who was practicing for a running event in his school, collapsed after two rounds and passed away. The cause of death of the teenager is said to be a heart attack.

The boy ran two rounds with his friends and shortly after, he collapsed; his family was informed and he was taken to the hospital where the doctors unfortunately declared him dead. The sports event was supposed to take place on December 7.

The young boy's father had also passed away earlier this year in August in a road accident.

5 Heart Attack Deaths in Aligarh in Less Than a Month

This is not the first case of a heart attack death in young boys and girls. Last month, a 20-year-old girl from Aligarh's Arrana village, Mamata had died due to a heart attack. In Aligarh, three other people have lost their lives because of a cardiac arrest in less than a month. These include an 8-year-old girl, a female doctor and the son of AMU VC Syed Barkat Haider.

