All 7 On Board Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Killed In Crash; Passenger Manifest Reveals Identities

Chatra: All seven people on board a medical evacuation flight were killed after an air ambulance crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday evening, officials confirmed. The aircraft, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, had taken off from Ranchi at 7:11 pm and was headed to Delhi when it went down roughly 20 minutes later.

Speaking to ANI, SP Sumit Kumar Agarwal confirmed the number of deaths. "We got information around 10 that an accident has happened... Getting here was difficult considering the terrain... The Delhi team will come here for investigation and try to recover the black box... Total number of deaths is seven," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G said the crash was likely caused by a thunderstorm.

"It crashed due to a thunderstorm... Unfortunately, the team of doctors found them dead. The total number of people is seven. Two were crew members, and the remaining five were a patient and the patient's family members," she said.

Passenger and Crew Details

According to the official passenger manifest, those on board the aircraft were identified as pilots Capt Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Capt Savrajdeep Singh; the patient, Sanjay Kumar; attendents Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar; a doctor, Dr Vikash Kumar Gupta; and paramedic Sachin Kumar Mishra.

The Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV was operating a medical evacuation flight from Ranchi to Delhi when it crashed in Kasariya Panchayat, Simariya block, around 7:30 pm.

The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata aircraft requested deviation due to weather. At 19:34 IST aircraft lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata. The last known position of the aircraft was approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi.

In a press note, the DGCA said, "After establishing contact with Kolkata, the aircraft requested deviation due to weather. At 19:34 IST aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi. The District Administration search and rescue team is at the location, and the AAIB team is being dispatched for investigation. Further information will be shared".