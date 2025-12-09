Luthra Brothers Under 'Blue' Scanner | Know All About Interpol's 8 Colour-Coded Notices | Image: File, Interpol

Arpora: The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has reportedly issued a 'Blue Notice' for Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of Goa's Birch nightclub, where a horrific fire claimed the lives of as many as 25 people and left six people injured.

This comes after the Luthra brothers fled to Thailand's Phuket from Delhi on Sunday, just few hours after the fire tragedy.

What Does An Interpol Notice Mean?

Interpol notices are international requests for cooperation or alerts allowing police in different countries to share critical crime-related information. The notices seek persons wanted for committing crimes. INTERPOL may issue one of the eight coloured notices at the request of member countries.

What The Different Coloured Notices Stand For?

The eight colour-coded notices issued by INTERPOL | Image: INTERPOL

Red Notice- To seek the location and arrest of persons wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence. Yellow Notice- To help locate missing persons, often minors, or to help identify persons who are unable to identify themselves. Blue Notice- To collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation. Black Notice- To seek information on unidentified bodies. Green Notice- To provide warning about a person’s criminal activities, where the person is considered to be a possible threat to public safety. Orange Notice- To warn of an event, a person, an object or a process representing a serious and imminent threat to public safety. Purple Notice- To seek or provide information on modus operandi, objects, devices and concealment methods used by criminals. Silver Notice- To identify and trace criminal assets.

The organisation may also issued an ‘INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice’ for entities and individuals who are the targets of UN Security Council Sanctions Committees.

The Luthra brothers, who have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, fled from Delhi on an IndiGo flight. Immigration records confirmed that they boarded an early-morning flight (IndiGo 6E 1073) from Delhi at 5.30 am on Sunday. A lookout circular has also been issued by Goa Police for them.

