‘Will File Defamation Suit’: James Watson’s Wife Dismisses All Allegations Against Husband as Baseless

Mumbai: In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the wife of James Watson, the American citizen recently arrested in Maharashtra’s Bhivandi, strongly denied all allegations made against her husband.

Speaking to reporters, she described the reports as “false” and “disturbing.”

“Our version will come out in court,” she said. She emphasized that all claims made against her husband are untrue and added, “We have our attorneys. Complaints will be filed for defamation and humiliation.”

James Watson, 58, a US national, was arrested on October 4, in Bhiwandi, thane along with two Indian nationals, Sainath Sarape and Manoj Kolha, for allegedly attempting to convert villagers to Christianity during a prayer gathering in Chimbi Para village.

According to local police, Watson was in India on a business visa but was reportedly involved in religious activities, which is a violation of visa conditions.

Thane Rural police stated that Sainath Sarape, James Watson and Manoj Kolha are booked under Various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (299,302, 3(5),223, 126 (2), Foreign Nationals Act (section 14) and the anti-superstition law of Maharashtra (section 3).

The arrests followed villager complaints, and police are investigating potential ties to a broader conversion network and foreign funding. Watson, who is a former US military officer is also suspected of having possible CIA links.

Police sources allege that Watson, along with his associates, conducted a prayer meeting where he asked villagers if any children were unwell.

It is claimed that names were written in a notepad and some children were allegedly taken aside and subjected to what Watson described as “divine rituals,” which involved placing hands on their foreheads in an attempt to “heal” them.