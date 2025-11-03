All Chief Secretaries Present, Supreme Court Says Order On Stray Dogs Case On Nov 7

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would pronounce its order on November 7 in the suo motu matter concerning the management of stray dogs. | Image: ANI/Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would pronounce its order on November 7 in the suo motu matter concerning the management of stray dogs, after recording the appearance of Chief Secretaries from nearly all states and Union Territories.

A special three-judge Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria took up the case for compliance and monitoring, noting that “all states are represented and have filed compliance affidavits”, with the exception of a few Union Territories that are yet to submit reports.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that “most of the states and Union Territories have now filed their compliance affidavits”, though some were delayed. The Bench accepted the statement and took the affidavits on record.

The court also allowed the exemption application filed by the Chief Secretary of Kerala, recording that a Principal Secretary from the state was present in the court.

During the hearing, the Bench directed that the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) may be impleaded through its Secretary and that a notice may be issued to it.

Compliance And Next Steps

Justice Vikram Nath questioned states about the status of their compliance affidavits and earlier lapses in appearance. The Bench was informed that Chief Secretaries of all States were present, except Madhya Pradesh’s, who was en route due to traffic delays.

The judges said that while the personal presence of senior officials was ensured this time, future appearances would not be required unless there was default in compliance.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi pointed out that many affidavits were incomplete and suggested a consolidated checklist covering crucial data such as budget allocation, number of dogs sterilised and vaccinated and the number of functioning animal birth control (ABC) centres.

Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy offered to assist in preparing a comparative chart of compliance, while Amicus Curiae Gaurav Aggarwal was asked to coordinate and compile the details.

The Bench directed that counsels may provide their checklists to Aggarwal and said it would consider the material before issuing detailed directions on November 7.

Victims’ Applications Allowed

The Supreme Court also allowed intervention applications filed by victims of dog-bite incidents, clarifying that they would not be required to make any monetary deposit. Other impleadment applications, where deposits had been made earlier, were also allowed.

The Bench further directed the Registry to accept deposits from applicants who had been unable to do so earlier.

Feeding On Government Premises

The Supreme Court said it would soon issue specific guidelines regarding feeding of stray dogs in government institutions and office premises, but declined to hear that issue in detail today.

Senior Advocate Nundy requested that animal-welfare groups be heard before such orders are framed, but the Bench said it would take an appropriate view while issuing directions.

Order Reserved

Concluding the proceedings, the Bench said, “All states are represented and have filed compliance. All Chief Secretaries, except that of Madhya Pradesh, are present. Counsels may provide checklists to the Amicus. Personal appearance will not be required henceforth unless there is default in compliance.”