All Kashmiri Pandits In Baramulla Put On Work From Home After Pahalgam Terror Attack

NSG, Paramilitary personnel stand guard outside J&K Armed Police Headquarter as Union HM Amit Shah pays his last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: A day after barbaric Pahalgam terror attacks, all Kashmiri pandit employees in Baramulla have been instructed to work from home till April 27, region's chief education officer said in an order.

The order stated that all employees engaged under "PM Package & All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees" are hereby directed to work from home for the duration of this week with immediate effect upto Sunday.

The order further said that all the concerned employees shall remain available to carryout their duties and responsibilities during this period.

The decision has come as a security measure after Pakistani terrorists targeted innocent tourists who had come to visit valley with their families.