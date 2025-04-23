sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 23rd 2025, 19:46 IST

All Kashmiri Pandits In Baramulla Put On Work From Home After Pahalgam Terror Attack

All Kashmiri Pandits in Baramulla have been put on work from home a day after terrorists killed innocent civilians who visited Kashmir's Pahalgam as tourists.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Pahalgam terror attack
NSG, Paramilitary personnel stand guard outside J&K Armed Police Headquarter as Union HM Amit Shah pays his last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: A day after barbaric Pahalgam terror attacks, all Kashmiri pandit employees in Baramulla have been instructed to work from home till April 27, region's chief education officer said in an order.

The order stated that all employees engaged under "PM Package & All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees" are hereby directed to work from home for the duration of this week with immediate effect upto Sunday.

The order further said that all the concerned employees shall remain available to carryout their duties and responsibilities during this period.

The decision has come as a security measure after Pakistani terrorists targeted innocent tourists who had come to visit valley with their families.

Terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on tourists in Pahalgam who were taking a tour of meadows but never expected that their happy moments would turn into tragedy.

Published April 23rd 2025, 19:46 IST