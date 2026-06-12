All Not Well in J&K Congress? High Command Approves Setting Up of Committee To Look into 'Indiscipline' & 'Anti-Party' Activities

New Delhi: The Congress high command has taken serious note of growing internal discord in its Jammu and Kashmir unit, announcing the formation of a three-member Enquiry Committee to investigate reported cases of indiscipline and anti-party activities.

In a formal press release issued today by All India Congress Committee General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, the party stated that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the constitution of the committee with immediate effect.

Enquiry Committee Members:

1. Shaktisinh Gohil – Convenor

2. Dr. Amar Singh

3. Rafeek Khan

The move comes amid persistent internal friction within the J&K Congress, where sections of the state leadership have repeatedly questioned the party's alliance strategy with the National Conference. Sources indicate that differences over seat-sharing, organisational control, and the overall approach in the Union Territory have intensified in recent months, prompting the high command to intervene directly.

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The committee has reportedly been tasked with thoroughly examining the complaints and submitting its findings at the earliest.

This development comes amid the challenges the Congress faces in rebuilding its organisational strength in Jammu and Kashmir after a series of electoral setbacks. The Enquiry Committee’s report is expected to shape the party’s future course of action in the region, including possible organisational reshuffles and clarity on alliance politics.