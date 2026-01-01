All Schools Closed Till January 7 In Punjab Amid Cold Wave

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has announced the extension of winter holidays of schools due to increasing cold in the state. The schools will now open on January 8. Officials said the decision has been taken for the safety of children and staff members.

The directive applies to every school in the state, including government, aided, recognised and private schools.

In a post on X, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “In accordance with the directives of the Honorable Chief Minister of Punjab, S. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, keeping in view the continuously increasing cold and fog in the state, and with due consideration to the health and safety of children and staff, holidays are being declared in all government, aided, recognised, and private schools of the state until January 7.”

The state minister added, “Now, all schools in the state will reopen on January 8 as per regular days.”

In December, the Punjab government had announced the closure of all government and private schools in the state from December 24 to December 31, 2025 due to the prevailing cold.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued a weather warning for Punjab on New Year's Day. There is a possibility of light rain in Sangrur, Patiala, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Rupnagar, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur.