All Schools in Uttar Pradesh to Stay Closed Until January 1 Amid Severe Cold, Dense Fog

Lucknow: In response to a severe cold wave gripping the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 until January 1, 2026, to ensure the safety and well-being of students. The decision was taken amid falling temperatures and dense fog conditions that have disrupted normal life across the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directives to district administrations to implement the closure and closely monitor weather conditions and public safety. The shutdown applies to all educational institutions, including government, government-aided and private schools, irrespective of board affiliations.

The move follows warnings from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) about continuing cold wave conditions and low visibility due to dense fog in several districts. As a precautionary measure, authorities have extended school holidays beyond winter breaks to reduce early-morning travel in extreme weather.

Earlier in the week, several districts across Uttar Pradesh had already announced localized closures or revised school schedules to protect students from harsh weather, with some schools operating shorter hours or temporary shut-downs up to certain grade levels.

Parents and school authorities have been advised to stay updated on official notifications regarding resumption of classes and any further changes to the academic calendar as weather forecasts evolve.