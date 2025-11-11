‘Will Get to the Bottom of It’: PM Modi’s Stern Warning for Delhi Blast Conspirators From Bhutan

'All Those Responsible Will Be Brought to Justice': PM Modi's Stern Warning For Delhi Blast Conspirators From Bhutan | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed to bring the attackers of a deadly car blast in New Delhi to justice, declaring that "no one would be spared."

"The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," PM Modi said.

Expressing profound grief over the "horrific" incident, the Prime Minister stated that the entire nation stood with the victims' families.

Speaking from Bhutan, the Prime Minister stated, "Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone." He extended his solidarity to the affected, saying, "I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today."

He further assured the public that the government was taking the attack "very seriously," revealing he had been in constant touch with investigating agencies throughout the night.

"Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy," he added.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured that the country's leading investigative agencies are conducting a "swift and thorough" inquiry into the Delhi blast case, further adding that those responsible will not be spared and that the investigation's findings will be made public soon.

"From this platform, I wish to assure that the country's leading investigative agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry into the incident. The findings of the investigation will soon be made public. I want to formally assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances," he added.

The Defence Minister also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the blast that claimed eight lives and left several others injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level security review meeting to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that claimed eight lives and left several others injured on Monday evening.

Probe Underway in Delhi Blast Case

A massive search operation is being carried out at the Al Falah University in Faridabad, as the suspect, Dr Umar, was a doctor at that university residing on campus for over 3 years.