All Those Who Trolled me Will be Unemployed: CJI Chandrachud in His Farewell Speech

New Delhi: On his last working day, outgoing Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud addressed criticism with grace, stating, "my shoulders are broad enough to accept all the criticism that we have faced" as he emphasized his commitment to transparency and the belief that "sunlight is the best disinfectant." Calling himself one of the most trolled figures in the judiciary, he lightheartedly talked about his detractors, saying, "I'm just wondering what will happen from Monday, because all those who trolled me will be unemployed."

Justice Chandrachud, the 50th CJI, assumed office on November 9, 2022, following in the footsteps of his father, Y V Chandrachud, who served as the longest Chief Justice from 1978 to 1985. Reflecting on his reforms, he stated, "I just wanted to tell you that some of the changes we have made were in pursuance of my strong belief that sunlight is the best disinfectant." Acknowledging that openness invites scrutiny, he commented, "When you expose your own life to public knowledge, you expose yourself to criticism, particularly in today's age of social media. But so be it."

In recent weeks, Justice Chandrachud faced backlash for inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his home for Ganesh puja and for expressing faith in divine intervention for the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. "I am probably one of the most trolled individuals and judges across the system…," he noted, adding in jest that his critics would soon be "unemployed."

During a farewell function organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), he expressed gratitude for his journey, saying, "we are here as pilgrims, birds for short passage of time, do our work and leave…." He acknowledged the importance of leaving a lasting impact, recognizing that the institution would continue to thrive beyond his tenure. "None of us is that important to feel that the Court will not survive without me," he said.

At the SCBA event, he reflected on aging and dreams, stating, "when our memories outweigh our dreams, then it means we have grown old. I hope I continue dreaming about the smaller things in life from now on." He dismissed the notion of irreplaceability with, "after me, the deluge," adding, "there is never a deluge."

Justice Chandrachud also highlighted his journey from childhood to the head of the judiciary, sharing memories and milestones, including serving as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. Over his eight-year tenure, he set records by sitting in 38 Constitution benches, and he shared that around 1.07 lakh cases were disposed of in the last two years, including 21,358 bail matters.

On his final day, he praised his colleagues, particularly CJI-designate Sanjiv Khanna, and expressed confidence in the Supreme Court’s resilience. "But I leave the institution of the Supreme Court in confidence and steadfast confidence after having worked with Brother Sanjiv Khanna for such a long time that this court is in solid and stable hands."

Justice Chandrachud shared impressive statistics from his tenure: "Out of the 1.11 lakh cases which were filed during this period, 1.07 lakh cases were disposed off," demonstrating the public’s faith in the apex court.