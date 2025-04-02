All You Need to Know About Neelamben Parikh, Mahatma Gandhi’s Great-Granddaughter

Neelamben Parikh, the great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, passed away on Tuesday in Navsari at the age of 92. She was the granddaughter of Harilal Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s eldest son, and was known for her book Gandhi’s Lost Jewel: Hiralal Gandhi, which explored the complex relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and her grandfather.

Neelamben lived in Navsari with her son, Sameer Parikh, a practicing ophthalmologist. Her last rites were conducted at 8:00 AM from her residence, and the cremation will take place at Veerwal Crematorium.

Who Was Neelamben Parikh?

Neelamben was the eldest daughter of Harilal Gandhi and his wife, Gulab (Chanchal). Deeply influenced by Gandhian philosophy, she dedicated her life to social work, particularly focusing on women’s empowerment. She ran Dakshinapatha, an organization aimed at providing vocational training to tribal women, helping them achieve financial independence.

Neelamben and her husband, Yogendrabhai, committed their lives to the upliftment of rural communities. Even after retiring 30 years ago, she remained actively involved in social work, staying true to the values of Vyara (truth).

Tributes Pour In

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C.R. Paatil, expressed his condolences, saying: “The news of the demise of Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter and Harilal Gandhi’s granddaughter is heartbreaking. A staunch believer in Gandhian ideology, she devoted her life to uplifting society, especially women. Her passing has left a void that will be hard to fill.”

Raghavjibhai Hansrajbhai Patel, Gujarat ’s Cabinet Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, also paid tribute:

“With the passing of Neelamben Parikh, society has lost a true Gandhian and a dedicated social worker. She selflessly served women’s welfare and humanity throughout her life. May God grant her soul peace and give her family the strength to bear this loss.”