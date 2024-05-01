Advertisement

New Delhi: The national capital Delhi and its adjoining areas were gripped by panic today as nearly 100 schools received bomb threat emails. It all began with Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka, followed by Mother Mary’s School in Mayur Vihar and Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri. Latest reports indicate that the number of schools that received threatening mail reached at least 100.

The threat emails, which were received by all the targeted schools, contained similar content. Republic World has accessed the mail and found that the common thread among them (mails) suggests a coordinated effort to incite fear and disruption.

Bomb Threat in Delhi-NCR Schools: Here’s What The Mail Says

“Kill them wherever you meet and drive them out of the places from which they drove you. There are many explosives devices in the school. Allah Subhanahu wa Ta'ala has given us a chance that inherited few have to become martyrs in the territory of was in the abode of the enemies of Islam”, the threatening mail read.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry termed the bomb threat to schools in the city and adjoining areas as a "hoax", and asked people not to panic. Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol, the ministry added. "There is no need to panic. Mails appear to be hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol," a home ministry official said.

AAP Politicises Bomb Threat

Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, on the other hand, accused the BJP of spreading false rumours. In a post on X, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "What an amazing coincidence, last night at 12:50 they were scaring people, today a false rumour of bomb blast in big schools of Delhi was spread."

All Schools Shut

Meanwhile, all schools in Delhi-NCR to which threat emails have been sent have been closed as a precaution and the children have been sent back.For the unversed, around schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via mail. Suman Nalwa, Delhi Police PRO, said that the Delhi Police conducted thorough investigation at every place and has till now, not found anything suspicious. "I don't have the exact numbers but several schools approached us saying that they received mail regarding the presence of bomb at the premises. When the Delhi Police received the call, the police took each and every call seriously and have conducted thorough research at every place but till now, nothing has been found", she told reporters.