Allahabad High Court Quashes Order Forcing Noida Student to Hold Placard at Campus Gate

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court has cancelled a controversial punishment that required a Noida International University student to stand at the campus gate every morning for 30 days with a placard reading, “I will never misbehave with any girl.”

The Punishment

In October 2025, a single-Judge Bench of Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery had set aside the student’s rustication but imposed strict conditions for his return. The most striking condition was that he must stand at the university gate from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. daily for 30 consecutive days, holding the placard. The order even warned that failure to comply would lead to rustication again.

Why the Case Was Challenged

The student had originally been rusticated in March 2023 after allegations of misbehaviour with women students from another institution. He challenged the decision in the High Court. While the single-Judge Bench allowed him back, the unusual punishment became the focus of criticism. His counsel argued before the Division Bench that the directive was humiliating, excessive, and would leave a lasting negative impact on his future.

Division Bench’s Observations

On February 4, 2026, the Division Bench led by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra struck down the order. The judges said the punishment was “unjustified” and “humiliating,” stressing that such a directive could cast a permanent scar on the student’s character. They emphasised that while misconduct must be addressed, justice should not come at the cost of dignity.

