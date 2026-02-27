‘Allegations Replace Evidence In New India': KTR Reacts After Court Relief To Kavitha

Hyderabad (Telangana): BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Friday alleged that the government led by Arvind Kejriwal was brought down in the name of a “so-called liquor scam” and claimed that the political fallout of the narrative impacted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in both the Assembly and Parliament elections.

Speaking after court relief to party MLC K Kavitha, Rao said that justice had prevailed and asserted that cases registered against BRS leaders would eventually be exposed as “false, politically motivated, and fabricated”.

“The AAP Govt led by Kejriwal was brought down in the name of the so-called liquor scam, and the political casualty of that narrative was the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in both the Assembly & Parliament elections. Kavita Garu got justice in court today, and in the same manner, every case registered against our leaders will be conclusively exposed as false, politically motivated, and fabricated. Until that truth prevails, we will continue to witness reckless allegations from the Congress and the BJP, amplified by media trials designed to malign and mislead. Unfortunately, this has now become the new norm in the "New India", where accusations replace evidence, and media narratives attempt to substitute due process,” KTR said on X.

Unfortunately, this has now become the new norm in the 'New India', where accusations replace evidence and media narratives attempt to substitute due process, Rao added.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue court on Friday discharged former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha and all other Accused persons. The court said that there is no evidence to proceed further accused persons.

Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh discharged all accsued persons from this case. While discharging the Accused persons court pointed out lacunae in the investigation done by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Advertisement

The court said that there was no evidence against Accused Kuldeep Singh, then Deputy Excise commissioner, but he was made an Accused by the CBI. While pointing a finger at the CBI investigation, the court recommended a departmental inquiry against the investigation officer. The court said to Kuldeep singh " No material found against you. I am surprised why you are implicated.

"While discharging Manish Sisodia, the court said that the allegations failed judicial scrutiny. " There is no criminal intent on his part. In this situation, the conspiracy theory can not survive against him, the court said." The central conspiratorial role against cannot be sustained," the court said while discharging Arvind Kejriwal from the Delhi Excise policy case.

The court also made an oral observation that the person holding a constitutional post, his right should be protected from implications without any basis. The court said that profit fixation was determined after a discussion and deliberation of the government, and policy was framed after approval from the LG.

The court pointed out that the confessional statement of the star Prosecution witness was not filed in the charge sheet. The entire case is based on his statement, but it is not there in the charge sheet. The court also said that Dinesh Arora changed his statement several times. These statements were also not filed. The court objected to the word South Group. Who coined this word, the judge asked? Could the CBI use this word if this charge sheet was filed in the Chennai Court, the court asked.

The court also referred to a judgement delivered by an American Court that set aside the conviction over the use of the word Dominican against the Accused persons. The court said that every citizen has the right to a fair trial. The court also said that IO should put the facts correctly. The facts are different from what the witness stated.

On February 12, the court had reserved the order after hearing submissions on behalf of CBI and the accused persons, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and 21 others.At the time of filing of the case, Arvind Kejriwal was the chief minister and Manish Sisodia was the deputy chief minister of Delhi.

The CBI had filed the first charge sheet in 2022, and thereafter, supplementary charge sheets were filed. It was alleged that Rs 100 crore was paid by the south lobby to influence the proposed Delhi Excise policy in their favour.