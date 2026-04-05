Alleged ISIS Recruiter Rizwan Captured In Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar By Delhi Police

Kushinagar: An ISIS suspect has been arrested by the Delhi Police's Counter-Intelligence team from Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar in a highly coordinated operation, putting the security forces and the intelligence agencies on high alert. According to the police officials, the ISIS suspect has been identified as Rizwan, whose movements had been under surveillance for some time, and substantial anti-national material was recovered from him.

As per sources, the Delhi Police’s Counter-Intelligence unit, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS), apprehended the suspected ISIS operative. The accused was reportedly taken into custody following a period of intensive surveillance that tracked his movements across state lines. The arrest has immediately triggered a state of high alert among national intelligence agencies, as investigators begin to unpick the threads of what appears to be a sophisticated domestic network.

The details emerging from official sources paint a picture of the suspect deeply lodged in extremist circles for over a decade. The sources also claimed that Rizwan was active in Mumbai for a long period of time, involved in radicalisation activities. The investigating agencies are interrogating him to ascertain the reason for his re-emergence.

The intelligence officials alleged that Rizwan has been an important figure in the terror group’s recruitment efforts, operating primarily through digital spheres to radicalise and brainwash vulnerable youths into the fold of the Islamic State.

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During the raid in Kushinagar, the officials reportedly seized a massive cache of "anti-national" and extremist literature, alongside materials traditionally used in the fabrication of explosive devices. The recovery has heightened fears that Rizwan was not merely an ideologue but was actively facilitating logistical preparations for possible strikes. The sources suggested he had previously been active in Mumbai before shifting his base, likely attempting to revive sleeper cells and establish fresh recruitment channels.

The sources asserted that the focus of the investigation has shifted to his digital footprint and the extent of his domestic network. The investigating agencies are particularly concerned with whether Rizwan was taking orders from foreign handlers or operating as an inspired, "lone-actor" recruiter.

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