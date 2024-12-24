Trouble Mounts for Allu Arjun Over Hyderabad Stampede Death | LIVE | Image: X

Trouble has mounted for Telugu Actor Allu Arjun as he was summoned by the Hyderabad Police in case related to the death of a woman at his film's premiere on December 4. The actor was previously arrested from his residence on December 13, however, he was granted interim bail by Telangana High Court.