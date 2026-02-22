'Country Knows Congress is Already Naked': PM Modi Hits Out at 'Shirtless' Protest at AI Summit

'Already Naked': PM Modi Rips Apart Congress Over 'Shirtless' Protest at AI Summit, Calls It 'Dirty Politics' | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over its “shirtless” protest during the recent India AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Addressing a public gathering in Meerut, the Prime Minister accused the party of turning a global platform into an arena for what he described as “dirty and naked politics".

“I ask the Congress people, the country knows that you are already naked, then why did you feel the need to take off your clothes?” The Congress turned a global event for India into a platform for its dirty and naked politics. Congress leaders reached the venue naked in front of the foreign guests,” he said.

‘Congress turned global event into dirty politics': PM

Referring to the protest staged during the AI Summit, PM Modi said that while the country was celebrating a major global achievement, the Congress chose to disrupt the moment.

“There are some political parties within the country who cannot digest India's success. You just witnessed the world's largest AI conference in India. Delegates from over 80 countries came to Delhi. Heads of state from nearly 20 countries came to India,” he said.

Highlighting the scale of the event, he asked the public, “I want to ask the people of Meerut: Were you proud of this AI conference? The entire country was filled with pride.”

‘AI summit was national work, not BJP event’: PM

Further, he asserted that the summit was a national event and not related to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Congress should have remembered that the AI Global Summit was not a BJP event, and no BJP leader was present at that time. This was a national work. A work for the nation, but Congress broke the decorum that day,” he added.

Calling the Congress approach “corrupt policy", he added that the party’s actions were being condemned across the country.

“This corrupt policy of Congress is being condemned by the entire country,” he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to other opposition parties, questioning whether they were involved in similar actions.

“Look at what happened in Delhi. Did the TMC, DMK, BSP or National Conference commit a sin? No, they did not commit a sin. Only the Congress leaders are hell-bent on ruining the country,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, PM Modi remarked, “If you want to sit on the Prime Minister's chair, you must first win over the people.”

'Shirtless' protest inside AI summit venue

This comes after the Indian Youth Congress workers barged into the ongoing AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Friday and staged a ‘shirtless’ protest.

The protesters marched inside Hall No. 5, wearing or holding white T-shirts printed with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The T-shirts carried slogans such as “India-US Trade Deal", “Epstein Files", and “PM is compromised".

They later removed their shirts and raised anti-Modi slogans, including “PM is Compromised", causing a commotion at the high-security venue where heightened security arrangements were in place.

In a post on X, the Indian Youth Congress also said its workers were protesting against a "compromised prime minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit".

"Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised prime minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit," an official post from the Indian Youth Congress said.

Following the incident, police arrested four Congress workers and produced them in court:

Krishna Hari, National Secretary, Indian Youth Congress Kundan Yadav, Bihar State Secretary, Indian Youth Congress Ajay Kumar, Uttar Pradesh State Vice President, Indian Youth Congress Narasimha Yadav, National Coordinator, Indian Youth Congress (allegedly organised the protest)

The court remanded all four Indian Youth Congress leaders to five days of police custody in connection with their "shirtless" protest during the AI Summit in Delhi. Their bail applications were rejected after Delhi Police sought custody, citing the need for further investigation.

India's Fastest Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat Train

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flagged off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train at the Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the event by undertaking a Metro ride from the station to Meerut South, marking the beginning of enhanced urban transit for the region. The new services are expected to significantly ease commuting and boost economic activity in the Meerut area.