Altaf Bukhari Urges Centre to Bridge Trust Deficit, Release Detainees, and Restructure Kashmir’s Economy for Growth

Srinagar: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday called upon the Union government to initiate dialogue with Jammu and Kashmir’s youth, press for the release of detainees, and restructure the economy to eliminate poverty.

Speaking at the inauguration of his party’s new office in Humhama, Bukhari accused mainstream political parties of ignoring the plight of detainees.

“Hundreds remain behind bars, yet nobody speaks. Our youth are humiliated, denied police verifications for jobs and passports, and repeatedly summoned to stations. This must change,” he said.

He argued that mismanagement of local resources had left the region deficient.

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“If our resources were mobilised properly, poverty could have been eliminated. Every individual deserves to be on the path of development,” he said, urging financial restructuring to unlock growth.

Bukhari said that half of society cannot remain disadvantaged without dragging the whole community backward. He called for comprehensive empowerment, social, economic, educational, and political to ensure balanced progress.

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Reflecting on the 2024 Assembly elections, Bukhari said people in Kashmir “missed a major opportunity for change” by rejecting his party, accusing traditional political outfits of deceiving voters and failing to deliver on promises.

“All prisoners should be released. We had said there is only one way, “amnesty”. Parties in power cannot do that, and people lost a big chance in 2024. We will ensure amnesty on a single affidavit when that opportunity comes again,” he asserted.

He alleged that “traditional parties” misled the people and deprived them of a significant political opportunity. He further added that the ‘Apni Party’ was not controlled by any family and would “compel the Centre” to announce a general amnesty for detainees if given a chance.