Alwar Shocker: 9-Year-Old Reveals How Man Who Loved His Mother Killed His Father

Alwar: A chilling love affair murder mystery has shocked entire Rajasthan, as a 9-year-old boy from Alwar exposed the brutal killing of his father, revealing his mother’s alleged role.

A 9-year-old boy in Alwar has become the key witness in a horrifying crime, revealing how his mother stood by as her lover and accomplices murdered his father.

Alwar Murder Mystery Solved

The tragic incident is from June 7, when the victim, Veeru Jatav, was allegedly smothered to death by Kashiram Prajapat, his wife Anita’s lover, along with four hired men.

According to the 9-year-old, he was asleep when he heard noises and saw his mother opening the door for Kashiram and the attackers.

He further described how his father was suffocated with a pillow, punched, and restrained while his mother watched in silence. When the boy tried to intervene, Kashiram picked him up and threatened him to stay quiet.

Alwar Murder Case

According to Alwar police, it was a well-planned murder. Kashiram had paid ₹2 lakh to contract killers in advance.

Anita initially claimed her husband had fallen ill suddenly, but her story fell apart when her son bravely narrated the chilling details to the police.