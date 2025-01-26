Always on Swachh Bharat Mission: PM Modi Picks Up Waste at Kartvya Path During R-Day Celebrations | VIDEO

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked up waste from Kartavya Path on Republic Day while on his way to receive Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The video of this gesture has gone viral on social media, with netizens applauding the Prime Minister for setting an example and promoting his vision of a ‘Swachh Bharat’ (Clean India).

The was shared by MygovIndia X handle, it wrote, "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐰𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐡 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭 - 𝐏𝐌 @narendramodi, During the Republic Day event at Kartavya Path, PM Modi demonstrated the importance of cleanliness by picking up waste while receiving the Vice President."

The moment, witnessed by thousands, underscored the importance of cleanliness and community participation in keeping public spaces tidy. PM Modi’s actions are not different than what he urges everybody to do that keep the space and surrounding clean.

PM Modi's Push for Swachh Bharat

This act is consistent with PM Modi’s advocacy for cleanliness drives and plogging, a combination of jogging and picking up litter. In November last year, during his radio program Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister appreciated a plogging group for their efforts in cleaning the Ganga ghats in Kanpur.

In December, the Ministry of Defence organised a large-scale plogging initiative at over 400 locations across India as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada campaign, further emphasizing the government’s commitment to a cleaner environment.