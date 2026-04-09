Amarnath Yatra 2026: Registration Opens April 15 at 554 Branches with Aadhaar Biometric Permits

Srinagar: A registration drive for the 2026 Amarnath Yatra is set to open on April 15, spanning 554 designated bank branches, with the Shrine Board rolling out a detailed, tech-enabled procedure to streamline pilgrim entry.

Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has announced that permits will be issued strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, with a fixed daily quota earmarked for each route; Baltal and Pahalgam. Registration for a particular yatra date will close seven days in advance, ensuring regulated flow of pilgrims.

For the upcoming pilgrimage, Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC authentication will be mandatory, with permits generated online through the official Shrine Board portal.

In case of technical glitches, manual data entry supported by webcam photo capture will serve as a fallback.

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Eligibility norms remain stringent; only pilgrims aged between 13 and 70 years can register, while women beyond six weeks of pregnancy will not be permitted, even if they carry the required health certificate.

A valid Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC), issued on or after April 8, 2026, by authorised doctors or institutions, must accompany the application along with a fee of Rs150 per permit.

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Shrine Board has circulated a list of certified medical authorities across 37 states and union territories to prevent misuse.

Bank branches have been tasked with verifying the authenticity of CHCs before issuing system-generated permits. Each permit will specify the chosen route and the exact date on which the pilgrim is allowed to cross the access control gates at Domel (Baltal axis) or Chandanwari (Pahalgam axis).