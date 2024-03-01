Advertisement

Viral: All ages of people enjoy playing badminton, a popular sport. Nevertheless, one man has approached the game differently by utilizing a broom rather than the customary badminton racket. This man is shown on video hitting the shuttlecock with the jharu (broom) with expertise in the post published on Instagram by @badmintonplayer_jatin. Social media are buzzing with curiosity and laughter at his unusual choice of gear.

In the video, it is evident that the man graciously declined a badminton racket offer and chose to use his broom instead. Many Instagram users have commented on the man's distinctive playing style, as the video has received a lot of attention.

"Wait for the end" was the caption attached to the post. "A book should never be judged by its cover." The video stunned and amazed many on the internet.