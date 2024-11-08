Ambedkar University Removes 2 Professors Over Illegal Appointment Of Non-Teaching Staff

New Delhi: Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has removed two professors from service for their alleged involvement in irregularities related to regularisation of non-teaching staff. The university authorities said the decision was prompted by the findings of an inquiry that uncovered unauthorised appointments under a one-time policy for regularising non-teaching positions in 2019.

In a statement issued on Friday, AUD said a probe initiated by the Directorate of Higher Education revealed several irregularities, prompting the university's Board of Management (BoM) to set up an inquiry committee. "After careful consideration of the inquiry report, written representations, and inputs from the vigilance division, the BoM resolved to remove the two professors from service, effective immediately," the statement said.

The disciplinary action was taken under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules of 1965, which govern conduct for university staff, it added.

The matter pertains to alleged misuse of power by the professors in question -- who held administrative positions in 2019 -- to illegally appoint non-teaching staff. The concerned professors could not be reached out for their response to the allegations.