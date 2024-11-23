Ambegaon Election Result 2024 LIVE: NCP Vs NCP (SP) in Ambegaon | Counting Begins Shortly

Ambegaon Election Result 2024 LIVE: The vote counting for the Ambegaon Assembly constituency in the Pune district in the Maharashtra Assembly Election begins at 8 AM today. At present, the seat is represented by NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, Dilip Walse Patil defeated Shiv Sena’s Rajaram Bankhele by a margin of 66,775 votes.

The Ambegaon Assembly constituency is a part of the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency in the Pune district.

In Ambegaon, a high voltage contest is seen between the current NCP ( Ajit Pawar ) fation MLA and NCP (SP) faction leader Devdatta Jayvantrao Nikam. The two candidates are in direct fight with each as they both vows to win the seat.

Ambegaon Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins