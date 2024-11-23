Published 07:39 IST, November 23rd 2024
Ambegaon Election Result 2024 LIVE: NCP Vs NCP (SP) in Ambegaon | Counting Begins Shortly
Ambegaon Election Result 2024 LIVE: Republic World brings you the latest trends from Worli where the counting of votes will be held.
Ambegaon Election Result 2024 LIVE: The vote counting for the Ambegaon Assembly constituency in the Pune district in the Maharashtra Assembly Election begins at 8 AM today. At present, the seat is represented by NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, Dilip Walse Patil defeated Shiv Sena’s Rajaram Bankhele by a margin of 66,775 votes.
The Ambegaon Assembly constituency is a part of the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency in the Pune district.
In Ambegaon, a high voltage contest is seen between the current NCP ( Ajit Pawar ) fation MLA and NCP (SP) faction leader Devdatta Jayvantrao Nikam. The two candidates are in direct fight with each as they both vows to win the seat.
Ambegaon Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates
08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins
06:00 AM: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM amid tight security.
